One change confirmed as Mubiru names Uganda Cranes XI against Bafana Bafana

Dan Muzeyi Sserunkuma (left)

2019 COSAFA Cup (Plate Championship):

Tuesday, June 4:

South Africa Vs Uganda (6 PM)

At Princess Magogo Stadium, Durban

The Uganda Cranes starting eleven to start against South Africa has only one change from the team that bowed out to Lesotho in the main championship.

Vipers’ Sports Club striker Daniel Sserunkuma starts ahead of Egyptian based Daniel Isiagi Opolot.

Sserunkuma will partner Police’s Juma Balinya upfront in the quest for the much-desired goals.

The rest of the line up is maintained as it started against Lesotho last Saturday.

Charles Lukwago starts in goal with Paul Willa and Mustafa Kizza at right back and left full back respectively.

John Revita and skipper Isaac Isinde are maintained as the two central defenders.

It is a compact midfield with the KCCA’s duo of Nicholas Kasozi and Muzamiru Mutyaba as the central midfielder as Express’ Michael Birungi provides the width at the right flank as well as URA’s Shafik Kagimu on the left.

Balinya and Sserunkuma start the game as forwards.

Hosts South Africa Bafana Bafana faces Uganda Cranes in the semi-final of the COSAFA 2019 plate on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at the Princess Magogo Stadium in the coastal city of Durban.

Zimbabwe (2000, 2003, 2005, 2009, 2017, 2018) has the most titles (six) since the tournament inception in 1997.

Probable Line Up for Uganda Cranes: Charles Lukwago (G.K), Paul Willa, Mustafa Kizza, John Revita, Isaac Isinde (Captain), Nicholas Kasozi, Michael Birungi, Muzamiru Mutyaba, Shafik Kagimu, Daniel Sserunkuma Muzeyi, Juma Balinya

Subs: James Alitho (G.K), Paul Mucureezi, Allan Kayiwa, Daniel Isiagi Opolot, Nelson Senkatuka, Musitafa Mujjuzi, Paul Mbowa, Bright Anukani, Hassan Musana