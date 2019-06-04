Preview: Bafana – Bafana, Uganda Cranes lock horns in COSAFA plate championship

Team Uganda Line up against Lesotho (Photo: COSAFA Media)

2019 COSAFA Cup (Plate Championship):

Tuesday, June 4:

South Africa Vs Uganda (4 PM)

At Princess Magogo Stadium, Durban

Two wounded lions South Africa Bafana Bafana and Uganda Cranes will face off in the semi-final of the COSAFA 2019 plate on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at the Princess Magogo Stadium in the coastal city of Durban.

These two countries were relegated to the plate after bowing out in the quarter finals of the main event on Saturday.

Uganda Cranes fell 3-2 to Lesotho during a post-match penalty shoot-out after a goal-less draw.

South Africa also lost in the shoot-out 5-4 on penalties following a 2-2 draw in normal time.

Uganda Cranes head coach in charge of the team at the 2019 COSAFA championship, Abdallah Mubiru stated on the eve of this match that his charges are focused and ready to make amends.



We lost in our first match to Lesotho. We are ready to make amends in the plate game against South Africa. We have seen them (South Africa) play and they are not so dangerous although they are fast and know how to use the ball. We shall give our best. Abdallah Mubiru, Uganda Cranes head coach in charge of COSAFA Team

Abdalllah Mubiru, Uganda Cranes head coach in charge of the COSAFA Team (Photo: David Isabirye)

It looks to be seen whether Mubiru will maintain the same line up used against Lesotho.

Striker Daniel Muzeyi Sserunkuma who replaced Daniel Isiagi Opolot after 55 minutes is most likely to start the game.

Another substitute Paul Mucureezi could start ahead of Michael Birungi.

Three thirds of this line up that started is anticipated to start against South Africa.

The plate winner earns 100, 000 SA Rands.

Synous Masoabi of Lesotho challenged by John Revita of Uganda during the 2019 Cosafa Cup match between Lesotho and Uganda at Princess Magogo Stadium, Durban on 01 June 2019 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Uganda is the guest country at this year’s championship that will wind down on 8th June in South Africa.

Zimbabwe (2000, 2003, 2005, 2009, 2017, 2018) has the most titles (six) since the tournament inception in 1997.

Probable Line Up for Uganda Cranes:

Charles Lukwago (G.K), Paul Willa, Mustafa Kizza, John Revita, Isaac Isinde (Captain), Nicholas Kasozi, Paul Mucureezi, Muzamiru Mutyaba, Shafik Kagimu, Daniel Sserunkuma Muzeyi, Juma Balinya

Subs:

James Alitho (G.K), Michael Birungi, Allan Kayiwa, Daniel Isiagi Opolot, Nelson Senkatuka, Musitafa Mujjuzi, Paul Mbowa, Bright Anukani, Hassan Musana