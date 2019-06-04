Uganda Cranes debutants Bbakka, Lumala join Abu Dhabi training camp

Abdul Lumala (left) and Alexis Bbakka pose for a photo moments after arrival at the team base in Abu Dhabi (Photo: FUFA Media)

The Uganda Cranes training camp in Abu Dhabi swells day after day.

Two players based in Sweden Alexis Bbakka and Abdu Lumala are the latest to have joined the team in preparation for the AFCON 2019 finals that will take place in Egypt.

These two players arrived on Monday evening, well in time of Tuesday’s training session at the Sheikh Zayat stadium (Cricket Sports Complex).

Whereas Bbakka is a center forward at Carlstad United BK, Lumala is a pacy offensive midfielder at Syrianska Football Club.

Both are yearning to earn their maiden caps with the national team.

Their arrival follows that of William Luwagga Kizito and goalkeeper Salim Jamal who came in on Sunday evening.

There are now 21 players in the Uganda Cranes camp as of Eid day.

Sebastien Desabre and his support technical team will name the final 23 man squad 10 days before the kick off of the final tournament.

They will play two international friendly matches as confirmed by the local football governing body FUFA on 9th and 16th June 2019.

Uganda Cranes will face Asian country Turkmenistan (under closed doors) at the New York University Playgrounds, Abu Dhabi on 9th June before yet another build up against Ivory Coast on 16th June.

Uganda for the second successive time will play at the AFCON finals after the 2017 edition hosted by Gabon.

Uganda Cranes Players in Abu Dhabi:

Goalkeeper: Denis Onyango (Captain), Salim Jamal Magoola

Defenders: Bevis Mugabi, Isaac Muleme, Joseph Benson Ochaya, Timothy Denis Awanyi, Godfrey Walusimbi

Midfielders: Hassan Wasswa Mawanda (Vice Captain), Abdu Lumala, William Luwagga Kizito, Kirizestom Ntambi, Faruku Miya, Murushid Jjuuko, Moses Waiswa, Ibrahim Sadam Juma, Khalid Aucho, Taddeo Lwanga, Allan Kyambadde

Forwards: Alexis Bbakka, Derrick Nsibambi, Patrick Henry Kaddu

