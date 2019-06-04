Wadada’s Azam FC lifts Tanzania FA Cup, to play in CAF Confederation Cup

Nico Wakiro Wadada holds the Tanzania F.A Trophy with the other Azam FC players

2019 Tanzania FA Cup:

Lipuli 0-1 Azam

Azam Football Club outwitted Lipuli 1-0 during the Tanzania FA Cup final.

Obrey Chirwa struck the match winner, the lone goal in the game in the 64th minute for the much needed victory.

Home to Uganda Cranes roving right back Nico Wakiro Wadada, Azam clinched their first ever Tanzania FA Cup trophy, that assures them of a slot at the CAF Confederation cup.

Since joining Azam from two time Uganda Premier League champions, Vipers SC, this was Wadada’s third trophy in Tanzania following the CECAFA Kagame clubs’ cup and Mapinduzi cup victories.

Wadada will now travel to Abu Dhabi to join the rest of Uganda Cranes players who are camped at Park Rotana Hotel in preparation for the 2019 Total Africa Cup of Nations that kicks off on 21st June in Egypt.

During the Tanania Vodacom premier league, Azam completed the league in the third place with 75 points, a massive 18 behind champions Simba Sports Club, home to defender Murushid Jjuuko and forward Emmanuel Arnold Okwi.

Team Line Ups:

Lipuli XI: Yusuph Mohamed, William Lucian, Paulo Ngalema, Novalt Lufunga, Haruna Shamte, Fred Tangaru, Athumani Miraji, Jimmy Mwaisondola, Paul Nonga, Darueshi Saliboko, Zawad Mauya

Subs:

Rajabu Mburulo, Ibrahim Job, Steven Mganga, Ally Abdulkarim, Issa Rashid, Seif Rashid, Mussa Nampaka

Azam XI:

Razak Abalora (G.K), Nico Wakiro Wadada, Daniel Amoah, Mohamed Yakubu, Agrey Morris, Salmin Hoza, Yahya Mudathir, Abubakar Salum, Chirwa Obrey, Donald Ngoma, Bruce Kangwa

Subs:

Ali Mwadini (G.K), Joseph Kamwaga, David Mwantika, Frank Domayo, Hassan Mwasapili, Paul Peter, Daniel Lyanga