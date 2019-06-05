Katwe United, Kajjansi United in fierce battle for FUFA Big League slot

Kajjansi United lift aloft the Buganda Regional Trophy

1st Leg: Tuesday, 18th June 2019: Kajjansi United Vs Katwe United

At St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende

2nd Leg: Thursday, 20th June 2019: Katwe United Vs Kajjansi United

*Venue to be confirmed

The hustle to decide who joins the FUFA Big League is on in the central region and the rest of the country side.

Newly crowned Buganda regional champions Kajjansi United Football Club will tussle out with the Kampala victors Katwe United during a two legged promotional play-off (home and away).

Already, Kajjansi United has been confirmed to host the first leg on 18th June 2019 at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende after their dusty and all bare Kajjansi Uganda Clays play ground was rejected by the organizing committee.

The return leg will be played on Thursday 20th- June 2019 at a yet to be confirmed venue.

It remains to be seen whether the Lugogo based Star Times stadium , home of kcca FC or the Muteesa II stadium Wankulukuku (home of Express FC) will host the second leg.

The winner on aggregate over the two legs will book a slot to the second division league – FUFA Big League.



Our home ground was not approved to host the game against Katwe United. We are grateful that we were granted by our neighbors of Vipers SC to host from their venue. We are so thankful to the management of St Mary’s Kitende for giving us this opportunity

Abdul Ssemugenyi, CEO Kajjansi United

There will be other play-offs in the rest of the regions; Eastern, North East, Northern, Western, Kitara and West Nile.