Rayon Sports smile to 2019 Rwanda Premier League title

Rayon Sports head coach Roberto Oliveira and players celebrate with their trophy (Photo: New Times)

Rayon Sports Football Club was crowned the 2018/2019 Rwanda Premier League champions in style at the Amahoro National Stadium, Kigali.

This followed a successful season, winded up with a majestic 3-0 victory over Marines FC to clinch their 9th premier league title in as many years.

Djabel Manishimwe, top scorer Jules Ulimwengu and Gilbert Mugisha scored the goals for Rayon Sports, winning the trophy with a 7 point’s difference from APR.

Celebrations at the Amahoro stadium (Photo: New Times)

At one stage, there were 13 points behind the then leaders APR.

Rayon finished with 72 points, one shy of their 2016/2017 record 73 points.

APR beat Police 2-0 on the final day to claim second place as Mukura (59 points) and Police (50 points) completed the top four positions.

Rayon Sports players and officials were rewarded with gold medals, a glittering trophy, pocketed a lump sum of Rwf25M and they will represent the country in the 2019/2020 CAF Champions League.

Rayon Sports players celebrate with their fans (Photo: New Times)

Top scorer:

Rayon Sports’ Jules Ulimwengu top the top scorer’s honour with 20 goals).

He was closely followed by teammate, Michael Sarpong (16 goals.

This was the first time that two strikers of the same team combined for more than 30 goals in a single league season.

It is worthy to note that nine of Ulimwengu’s goals came while he still played for Sunrise during the first round of the league before his controversial move to Rayon Sports in January 2019.

Rayon Sports ended the season with the most goals scored and the least conceded.

Kirehe Football Club was relegated on the last day after losing 3-2 to Bugesera.

They join Amagaju who were earlier relegated last month.

Ironically, Amagaju condemned AS Kigali to a 2-1 defeat in their very last game of the season.

L-R: Skipper Thierry Manzi, Francois ‘Master’ Mugisha, Jonathan Rafael da Silva and Eric Gisa Iramboka show off with their medals (Photo: Sam Ngendahimana)

Rwanda Premier League Match Day 30 Results:

Rayon 3-0 Marines

Mukura 1-1 Gicumbi

Espoir 0-0 AS Muhanga

Sunrise 0-0 Etincelles

Police 0-2 APR

Amagaju 2-1 AS Kigali

Bugesera 3-2 Kirehe

Musanze 1-0 Kiyovu