The drastic evolution of Mogadishu City Club

Mogadishu City Club (MCC) will play in the CAF Confederation qualifiers this year

On Eid day (Tuesday, 4th June 2019), it was reported that Somalia will once again take part in the CAF club competitions after 30 years.

Somali Football Federation President Abdikani Said Arab confirmed that Somalia will be represented by Mogadishu City Football Club (MCC) in the up-coming qualifiers of the CAF Confederation Cup.

Kawowo Sports takes a detailed thesis about the evolution of this club.

Mogadishu City Club (MCC) is a Somalia multi-Sports club present in the Capital City of Somalia.

It was established in 1963 (56 years ago) and nicknamed as Municipio Club.

Some of the MCC officials

It was a very rich club, created by the highly motivated young sports players composed of boys and girls playing all types of sports.

Originally, they used name of Boondheere district before changing to Mogadishu Club after the request from the mayor of Mogadishu in 1963.

The club consisted 9 of sports teams comprising of football, basketball, handball, Table Tennis, Volleyball, Swimming, Pool, Athletics and cycling.

These different teams participated in the various competitions domestically and within the region.

Passionate supporters of Mogadishu City Club during a domestic game

The Mogadishu City Club teams participated in the Somali National leagues and Somali Cup known as General Da,uud Cup. Our teams has been success story to the city of Mogadishu which we also participated in various sports leagues in the country and also made a significant contribution to the reputation of the capital city Mogadishu and reached the Mogadishu club to represent the name of Somalia without anyone participating in the East and Central African CECAFA, Arab League and many other titles.

Mogadishu City Football Club general secretary Omar “Muhaa Kampala” Mohammed

MCC General Secretary Omar “Muhaa Kampala” Mohammed

The club also had foreign coached between 1970 to 1988 from Ghana and other countries to date where a Ugandan, Hussein Hassan Mbalangu is at the helm of the club.

Hussein Hassan Mbalangu, current head coach of Mogadishu City Club

The club has a sound executive committee, consisting of the most knowledgeable and well-known sports management who are the responsible for the various teams in the administration.

These are the; president, vice President, secretary General, assistant Secretary, treasurer and 6 members.

Honours:

Mogadishu City Club has won a number of Somalia Premier League honours dating as far back as 1976, 1986, 1989, 2000, 2006, 2013 and 2014.

On four occasions, they have won the General Da,uud Cup (1989, 2012, 2001 and lately 2018) with one Somali Super Cup in 2016.

Insecurity:

Following the start of the civil war in the early 1991s, the stadium of Mogadishu Club was virtually reduced to shells.

Mogadishu stadium reduced to shells because of the civil war

The destroyed front of the stadium then during the challenging times of the civil war

The Mogadishu Stadium moments after the civil war

The little that remained was because of the good work from the youth who later formed a team known as Banaadir Sports Club .

They established a group of youth who were neighborhoods of the club stadium and camp.

Banadir sports club players and officials celebrate with the Super Cup trophy in 2016. The club is now officially Mogadishu City Club

Banaadir was recently changed to Mogadishu City Club, by the Mayor of Mogadishu City, Abdurrahman Omar Osman.

Mogadishu City Club currently competes in the Somali Premier League with a wide range of other sports disciples as Basketball, Handball, Table tennis, Lawn Tennis, Volleyball, Swimming, Athletics and Cycling.

Present look of Mogadishu Stadium

Facilities:

Mogadishu City Club uses the 60,000 seater Mogadishu Stadium in Wartanabada district of Banaadir region, which also has a training ground.

This stadium was originally built in 1978, and is now under renovation by the Mayor of Mogadishu Capital City in conjunction with the ministry of Youth and

Sports as well as the Somali Football Federation (SFF).

The Mogadishu stadium is a very distinct stadium in the East Africa because of its unique features.

Mogadishu stadium recently hosted a night game in a long time.

The stadium has an Olympic size swimming pool, Basketball court, Tennis, Volleyball, Handball facilities.

There is also a big hostel, sports bar and restaurant with other amenities.

Mogadishu City Club has a training field, renamed as the Municipality playground.

This training field itself has a club Camp, sports bar, club head offices, basketball court, tennis facility with ample parking.

Mogadishu City Club has a youth development Program to tap new talents and ensure continuity.

The club hosts youth holiday tournaments where at least 1700 players converge under qualified youth coaches.

Many established local footballers have graduated from Mogadishu Academy and the Club has a youth development programme, which instills philosophies and enforces training ideals among the youth players, programme had 340 participants enrolled as of 2019.