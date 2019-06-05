Three more players join the Uganda Cranes’ camp in Abu Dhabi

Allan “Dancing Rasta” Kateregga on top of the other players during a light moment after the training session

It is near full camp for the Uganda Cranes team currently accommodated at the Park Rotana Hotel in Abu Dhabi.

The arrival of three more players Allan “Dancing Rasta” Kateregga, Nico Wakiro Wadada and Emmanuel Arnold Okwi bring to 24 the total number of players currently in the camp.

Dread locked left footed winger Kateregga plies his trade at Maritzburg in South Africa joined the teammates on Tuesday morning.

The Tanzanian duo of Wadada and Okwi of Azama and Simba respectively later joined in the evening.

According to the FUFA PRO Ahmed Hussein, Ethiopian based goalkeeper Robert Odongkara who plays at Adama City and Swedish based defender Ronald Brian Mukiibi Dungu will arrive on Wednesday.

The other goalkeeper Charles Lukwago is currently with the second national team in the 2019 COSAFA Championship taking place in South Africa.

In total, 28 players were summoned by head coach Sebastien Desabre and will be trimmed to the final 23 before the mandatory 10 days prior to kick off of the 2019 AFCON finals in Egypt.

The technical team is thus taking a critical eye on each of the players in camp with scrutiny to be taken during the two international friendly matches against Turkmenistan and Ivory Coast on 9th and 15th June respectively.

Uganda Cranes is pooled in group A alongside the hosts Egypt, Democratic Republic of Congo and Zimbabwe.

The Squad in Abu Dhabi:

Goalkeepers: Denis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), Jamal Salim (Al Hilal-Sudan)

Defenders: Nico Wakiro Wadada (Azam, Tanzania), Murushid Jjuuko (Simba, Tanzania), Bevis Mugabi (Yeovil Town, England), Isaac Muleme (FK Viktoria Zizkov, Czech Republic), Hassan Wasswa Mawanda (Un attached), Joseph Ochaya (TP Mazembe, DR Congo), Timothy Denis Awanyi (KCCA FC, Uganda), Godfrey Walusimbi (Un-attached)

Midfielders: Allan "Dancing Rasta" Kateregga (Maritzburg, South Africa), William Kizito Luwagga (Shakhter Karagandy, Kazahstan), Khalid Aucho (Church Hill Brothers, India), Faruku Miya (HNK Gorica, Croatia), Tadeo Lwanga (Vipers SC-Uganda), Kirizestom Ntambi- Coffee FC, Ethiopia), Moses Waiswa (Vipers SC, Uganda), Sadam Juma (KCCA FC-Uganda)

Strikers: Alexis Bbakka (Carlstad United, Sweden), Patrick Henry Kaddu (KCCA FC, Uganda), Derrick Nsibambi (Smouha, Egypt), Allan Kyambadde (KCCA FC Uganda), Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (Simba, Tanzania)