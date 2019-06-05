Turkmenistan arrive in UAE ahead of friendly match against Uganda Cranes

Turkmenistan players training in Abu Dhabi (Photo: Turkmenportal)

International Friendly Match

9 th June: Uganda Cranes Vs Turkmenistan

Uganda Cranes Vs Turkmenistan At New York University Stadium, Abu Dhabi (Closed door)

The delegation of Asian country Turkmenistan is already in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) ahead of a high profile international friendly match with Uganda Cranes on the 9th June 2019 in Abu Dhabi.

The Turkmenistan team of 23 players and 5 officials flew to Dubai from the Ashgabat International Airport, as confirmed by the official website of the Football Federation of Turkmenistan.

The team will hold a training camp as they prepare for the qualifying games for the 2022 World Cup in the AFC zone.

During this time, the team under the leadership of the Croatian specialist Ante Miše they will also play an international build up match against Uganda Cranes.

The game will take place on June 9 at the New York University in Abu Dhabi (10 PM kick off, local time).

The international friendly match will be played under closed doors, on an arrangement of either federation.

According to the media manager of the Football Federation of Turkmenistan, forward Murad Yakshiyev (FC Altyn Asyr), midfielder Ruslan Mingazov (1. FK Příbram) and defender Zafar Babajanov (FC Altyn Asyr) did not conduct their first session in UAE because of injuries.

In August, the national team of Turkmenistan will continue training, and in September will play the first match in the qualifying tournament for the 2022 World Cup.

Turkmenistan is currently 136th on the latest FIFA Rankings, 57 places behind 79th ranked Uganda Cranes.

Turkmenistan National Team Squad:

Players:

Mamed Orazmuhamedov – FC Altyn Asyr

Batyr Babayev – FC Ahal

Rahat Japarov – FC Kopetdag

Mekan Saparov – FC Altyn Asyr

Gurbangeldi Batyrov – FC Altyn Asyr

Bakhtiyar Gurgenov – FC Altyn Asyr

Shohrat Soyunov – FC Ahal

Abdy Bashimov – FC Ahal

Gurbanguly Ashirov – FC Ahal

Vezirgeldy Ilyasov – FC Ahal

Merdan Gurbanov – FC Ahal

Serdar Geldiyev – FC Altyn Asyr

Resul Hojaev – FC Altyn Asyr

Mirza Beknazarov – FC Ahal

Guychmyrat Annagulyyev – FC Ashgabat

Dovletmyrat Seyitmuhammedov – FC Kopetdag

Yhlas Magtymov – FC Shagadam

Arslanmyrat Amanov – FC Lokomotiv Tashkent (Uzbekistan)

Artur Gevorkyan – FC Persib Bandung (Indonesia)

Meylis Diniyev – FC Kopetdag

Altymyrat Annadurdyev – FC Altyn Asyr

Vahyt Orazsahedov – FC Dordoi (Kyrgyzstan)

Didar Durdyev – FC Ahal

Coaching staff: