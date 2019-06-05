Winger Ssekazza parts ways with KPL club

Ivan Ssekazza

Kenya Premier League club AFC Leopards has parted ways with Ugandan born left footed winger Ivan Ssekazza.

Ssekazza’s brief spell with Leopards is largely unexplained having only joined the club on 22nd March 2019 for a one year deal from Mwadui Football Club in Tanzania.



Ivan Ssekazza was given his release letter following a request from his agent Club statement

The 23 year old midfielder who has previously played in Qatar with Aspire Football Academy and Sudan was issued with a release letter last Friday and immediately left for Kampala.

Ssekazza played for the Ugandan U-20 national team in 2012.

He also got a chance to feature for the Belgian division two side KAS Eupen football club.

In 2015, he moved from Ugandan Premier League side Express FC and signed with KPL side Western Stima.