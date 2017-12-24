Jubbaland wins 2017 Somalia inter-states championship

2017 Somalia inter-states championship:

Jubbaland 1-0 Punterland

Somalia FA Media

Jubbaland defeated Punterland 1-0 to win the second edition of the Somalia football tournament for federal state teams at Stadium Banadir, Mogadishu.

Striker Yonis Abdirahman Mohammed scored the lone goal on the day in the 74th minute of the well attended match.

Somalia F.A Media

Somalia Minister for Youth and Sport, Khadija Mohamed Diriye, flanked by the Somalia Football Association President Abdulgani Said Arab was grateful for the successful tourney held.

She praised the Somali Football Federation for the awesome organization as she also appreciated the support from CECAFA, CAF and FIFA.

The Prime Minister and myself thank FIFA and CAF (African Football Confederation) presidents, Gianni Infantino and Ahmad Ahmad, respectively, for their support towards football in Somalia.

The Somalia Football boss noted that the event was very successful and a good selection of the most talented players was made from the tournament.

From the beginning to the end of the competition, our technical experts were busy in selecting the talented players. They will now go under special training before the best of them will be added to the national team. In 2018, we are planning to organise regional tournaments which will bring all regions together while the Inter-State Championship will also be held. We will do this as we want to create more opportunities for Somali youths. When the number of teams increase, the number of players will also go up. What we want is to have more players in action

Somalia FA Media

A host of teams took part in the tournament