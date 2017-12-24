Vipers brush aside visiting Proline at St Mary’s | Uganda Premier League

Uganda Premier League:

Vipers 3-0 Proline

Tadeo Lwanga, Duncan Sseninde and Brian Nkuubi scored as Vipers comprehensively overcame Proline 3-0 in the Uganda Premier League at the St Mary’s stadium, Kitende on Saturday.

This was one of the three matches that climaxed the Uganda Premier League first round.

Coming to this particular game, Vipers head coach Miguel Da Costa called for only one change from the team that played against Express on Wednesday at the Muteesa II Wankulukuku stadium.

Left winger Duncan Sseninde replaced defender Shafik Bakaki. The latter have a bout of malaria.

Midfielder Lwanga headed home the opener in the 36th minute following a teasing delivery off Moses Waiswa’s corner kick.

The strike was Lwanga’s first at the club since leaving SC Villa Jogoo in the primary transfer window.

Sseninde followed up well to score Erisa Ssekisambu’s rebound in the 53rd minute as Vipers got their second goal on the evening.

Nkuubi wrapped up the scoring business with yet another header off another Waiswa assist in the 69th minute.

Proline striker Fahad Bayo missed to find the consolation for the visitors, failing to beat Isma Watenga from the penalty spot on 80 minutes.

With five minutes to the climax of the game, there was a booking for Vipers’ captain Nico Wakiro Wadada for a rough challenge on stylish midfielder Noordin Bunjo.

Bunjo had just replaced towering defender Ivan Bukenya.

Vipers’ maximum points from the game ensure that they crown the year and first half of the season in third place with 26 points, three shy of leaders Sports Club Villa Jogoo.

The Jogoos were held to one all draw by Kirinya-Jinja S.S at the Kyabazinga stadium in Bugembe, Jinja.

Proline suffered their 8th loss of the season which leaves them slightly above the relegation red line in the 14th place with 17 points off 15 games.

Team Line ups:

Vipers XI: Ismail Watenga (G.K), Nico Wakiro Wadada, Yayo Lutimba, Deus Bukenya, Geoffrey Wasswa, Tadeo Lwanga, Moses Waiswa, Brian Nkuubi (81′ Ashraf Mandela), Erisa Ssekisambu (Baden Mujahid), Milton Karisa, Duncan Sseninde (73′ Tom Masiko)

Subs Not Used: James Alitho (G.K), Musa Malunda, Pius Wangi, Moussa Clovis Mbayi

Proline XI: Saidi Keni (G.K), Saka Mpiima, Iyasele Odili, Musa Kundi, Mustafa Mujuzi, Arnold Sserunjogi, Joseph Mandela (Captain), Ivan Bukenya, Fahad Bayo, Daniel Isiagi, Simon Mbaziira