Frenchman Desabre replaces Micho as Uganda Cranes head coach

Twitter

French national Sébastien Desabre, 41, is the new head coach of the Uganda national football team, The Cranes.

Desabre’s appointment follows a long and tedious sieving process from the over 100 coaches who had applied for the job left vacant after the untimely resignation of former coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic who terminated his employment contract with FUFA in July 2017 over unpaid wages.

Until his confirmation as Uganda Cranes head coach, Desabre has been head coach at Egyptian giant club, Ismaily where he was also on the touch line during their 5-0 victory over El-Raja on Wednesday, 27th December 2017 in the top flight league match.

After the match, the French man confirmed his resignation position to the club president club president Ibrahim Osman.

He is due to arrive in Uganda on Thursday afternoon hours to his unveiling ceremony at FUFA head quarters in Mengo, Kampala.

To land the job, Desabre beat three other candidates who had qualified for the final short list of four.

These included interim coach Moses Basena (Ugandan), Emilio Ferrera (Belgian) and Northern Irishman Jonathan Mckinstry.

The final short list was formulated by a five man technical team headed by former Zambia FA boss Kalusha Bwalya.

The other members of the panel had Edgar Watson (FUFA Chief Executive Officer), Asuman Lubowa (FUFA Technical Director), Stone Kyambadde (Technical Committee chairperson) and Dr. Bernard Patrick Ogwel (National Council of Sports representative).

Renumeration and Contract Time lag:

Although the employment contract between the two parties (FUFA and Sébastien Desabre) remains muted, Kawowo Sports has established that the French tactician will pocket $25,000 per month for the next three years.

He is expected to set foot at Entebbe International at noon on Thursday, 28th December 2017 before being unveiled to the media hours later.

His immediate task at hand will be to assemble and prepare a formidable team for the 2018 CHAN Championship in Morocco where Uganda Cranes is pooled in group B alongside Zambia, Cote D’Ivoire and Namibia.

About Sébastien Desabre:

Sébastien Desabre was born in the French city of Valence on 2nd August 1976.

He speaks French, English and Arabic.

His club coaching journey has witnessed him coach French outfit ESC Rocheville as assistant and later head coach between 2004 and 2010.

His African adventure has witnessed him coach at ASEC Mimosas (Cote D’Ivoire), CS Garoua (Cameroon), ES Tunis (Tunisia), Clube Recreativo Desportivo Libolo (Angola), Dubai Club (United Arab Emirates4), JS Saoura (Algeria), Wydad Athletic Club (Morocco) and lately Ismaily in Egypt.

Desabre is a hands on coach and very good planner prior to matches. His vast knowledge in club football on the African continent is a key back up pillar to patch up for his little experience in handling national teams.

Uganda will be his first national team to coach in life.

Uganda Cranes Coaches since 1969