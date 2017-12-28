Sebastien Desabre arrives in Uganda ahead of Cranes unveiling

From the facial expression as he majestically arrived at the Entebbe International Airport on Thursday afternoon, French tactician, Sébastien Desabre, 41, seemed determined ahead of the Uganda Cranes duty.

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

For a gentleman who was hours earlier on the sidelines with Egyptian side Ismaily in their 5-1 triumph against El-Raja on Wednesday, 27th December 2017, he looked set for the job ahead of him.

“This is my second time to be here. I first time I was here, I came with Coton Sport when we played Uganda Revenue Authority in the CAF Champions league. Uganda is a lovely country” he noted with a graceful smile.

Donned in a grey suit, Desabre was officially welcomed by two FUFA officials delegate Hassan Kirunda Kakaire and a one Meddie.

He was among the over 100 passengers aboard Ethiopian Airlines on flight ET 332 from Cairo via Addis Ababa.

Shortly before boarding a waiting vehicle, Desabre granted his first interview to a Ugandan media house speaking exclusively to Kawowo Sports.

I am happy to be here in Uganda. I look forward to meeting the players.

He is expected to be officially unveiled before the media at FUFA House later on Thursday before embarking on his maiden training session with the CHAN 2018 bound team at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

The French national takes over the mantle for Uganda Cranes following the resignation of former coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic last July citing arrears in salaries and wages.

Uganda will be his first national team to coach in life but he has a wealth of experience with club football in France and Africa.

He started coaching duties with French side ESC Rocheville as assistant and later head coach between 2004 and 2010.

In Africa, he has coached at ASEC Mimosas (Cote D’Ivoire), Coton Sport Garoua (Cameroon), ES Tunis (Tunisia), Clube Recreativo Desportivo Libolo (Angola), Dubai Club (United Arab Emirates4), JS Saoura (Algeria), Wydad Athletic Club (Morocco) and lately Ismaily in Egypt.

The immediate duty with Uganda Cranes will be to assemble and prepare a formidable team for the 2018 CHAN Championship in Morocco where Uganda Cranes is pooled in Group B alongside Zambia, Cote D’Ivoire and Namibia.

He joins the long list of foreign coaches to have handled the Uganda Cranes. Some of the other non Ugandans include; Burkhard Pape, Westerhoff Otto, Harrison Okagbue, Pedro Pasculi, Mohammood Abbas, Laszlo Csaba, Robert ‘Bobby’ Williamson and lately Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredejovic.

Uganda Cranes Coaches since 1969