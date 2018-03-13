Government injects Shs. 3.1 billion in Commonwealth Games bound team

The Government of Uganda will facilitate the Commonwealth bound team with a financial contribution of Shs. 3.1 billion.

The development was announced by the chairman of the National Council of Sports (NCS), Bosco Onyik during the team players’ announcement at Lugogo in Kampala.

Onyik, who will also be the chief de mission for team Uganda at the game also noted that there are improved relations between NCS and Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC).

As Government, we managed to contribute Shs 3.1 billion for the team which will represent the country at the forthcoming Commonwealth games in Australia. This is our humble contribution towards the sucess of this team. There is no bad blood between NCS and UOC. We are in good working terms

The money will be channeled through NCS to the Uganda Olympic Committee before the respective sports federations will make use of it.

It is to carter for Athlete preparations, return air tickets, allowances, upkeep as well as any other logistics.

Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) named a 69 man team for team Uganda that will compete at the XXI Commonwealth games in Australia.

The 69 athletes will compete in 11 sports disciplines, an increase by five and two respectively.

Athletics has the bulk number with 23 participants.

Rugby follows suit with 18 players, Netball has 15 players, Boxing (5), Badminton (4), Weightlifting (4), Squash (2), Swimming (2), Table Tennis (2), Cycling (2) and one shooting player, Cleopatra Mungoma.

The team was officially announced by William Blick, the president of Uganda Olympics Committee.

UOC

The Commonwealth games are held are every four years to celebrate the common values shared members of the commonwealth through sports.

Uganda, for starters has played at every edition since 1954 (under British Empire and Commonwealth Games).

At the last Commonwealth games in Glasgow, Uganda was represented by 64 athletes and officials from eight federations.

The team won five medals; one gold and four bronze.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

The Full Uganda Contingent:

Athletics:

Scovia Ayikoru, Shida Leni, Emily Nanziri, Halimah Nakaayi, Winnie Nanyondo, Docus Ajok, Juliet Chekwel, Mercyline Chelengat, Stellah Chesang, Josephine Lalam, Pius Adome, Alli Ngaimoko, Leonard Opiny, Ronald Musagala, Albert Chemutai, Phillip Kipyeko, Joshua Cheptegei, Thomas Ayeko, Timothy Toroitich, Jacob Kiplimo, Alex Chesakit, Robert Chemonges, Solomon Mutai Munyo

Rugby:

James, Ijongat, Eric Kasita, Adrian Kasito, Kevin Kermundu, Timothy Kisiga, Manano Achaji, Marvin Odongo, Pius Ogena, Bryon Oketayot, Solomon Okia, Micheal Okorach, Phillip Wokorach, Kayiwa Ssebuliba, Desire Ayera Ruhweza, Ivan Magomu, Timothy Mudoola Muwumba, Joseph Jadwong, Aaron Ofoyrwoth

Netball:

Lillian Ajio, Irene Akello, Betty Kizza, Conchepta Birungi, Florence Nanyonga, Hadijah Nakabuye, Halima Nakachwa, Jesca Achan, Joan Nampungu, Peace Proscovia, Racheal Nanyonga, Ruth Meme, Stella Oyella, Namuwaya Muhayimina

Cycling:

Charles Kagimu, Vienna Sekanga

Badminton:

Shamim Bridget Bangi, Aisha Nakiyemba, Brian Kasirye, Edwin Ekiring

Boxing:

Musa Bwogi,Joshua Kizza, Latibu Muwonge, Bashir Nasir, Regean Simbwa

Squash:

Ian Rukunya, Michael Kawooya

Swimming:

Avice Meya, Elisha Tibatemwa Ekirikubinza

Weightlifting:

Irene Kasubo, Kalidi Batuusa, Julius Ssekitoleko, Hakim Ssempereza

Table Tennis:

Ronald Nyaika, Halima Nambozo

Shooting: