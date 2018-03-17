Seychelles to test Uganda Cranes before Malawi encounter in build up at Namboole

International Friendly Matches:
First Game:
- Saturday, 24th March 2018
- Uganda Cranes Vs Seychelles
- Mandela National Stadium, Namboole (4:00 pm)
Second Game:
- 27th March 2018
- Uganda Cranes Vs Malawi
- Mandela National Stadium, Namboole (4:00 pm)
Uganda Cranes will take on Seychelles during an international friendly match in Kampala on Saturday, 24th March 2018.
The build up was confirmed after the two football federations of Seychelles and Uganda (FUFA) agreed.
After the Seychelles match, the Uganda Cranes will play the Malawi Flames on Tuesday, 27th March 2018.
Both matches shall be hosted at the Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.
The two matches will present new Uganda Cranes head coach Sebastien Desabre with the opportunity to have a critical look at many of the foreign based players.
The summoned Uganda players will report to camp by 19th March 2018 for a few days of preparations.
Full Uganda Cranes Team Summoned:
- Goalkeepers: Denis Onyango – team captain (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), Robert Odongkara (St George, Ethiopia), Jamal Salim (El Merriekh, Sudan)
- Right Backs: Nico Wakiro Wadada (Vipers, Uganda), Denis Iguma (Al Al-Ahed SC, Lebanon)
- Left Backs: Alex Kakuba (C.D. Feirense on loan from Estoril Praia, Portugal), Godfrey ‘Jajja Walu’ Walusimbi (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Joseph Ochaya (Lusaka Dynamos, Zambia)
- Central Defenders: Bevis Kristofer Kizito Mugabi (Yeovil Town, England), Murushid Jjuuko (Simba, Tanzania), Isaac Isinde (Unattached), Timothy Dennis Awany (KCCA, Uganda)
- Defensive midfielders: Hassan Wasswa Mawanda (El-Geish, Egypt), Khalid Aucho (East Bengal, India), Geofrey ‘Baba’ Kizito (Than Quảng Ninh, Vietnam), Tadeo Lwanga (Vipers, Uganda)
- Offensive midfielders: William Luwagga Kizito (CSM Politehnica Lași, Romania) Abraham Ndugwa (Masavu, Uganda), Milton Karisa (Vipers, Uganda)
- Forwards: Emmanuel Okwi (Simba, Tanzania), Yunus ‘Manucho’ Sentamu (Tirana, Albania), Hood Kawesa (Buildcon, Zambia), Fahad Bayo (Buildcon, Zambia), Derrick Nsibambi (KCCA, Uganda)