Seychelles to test Uganda Cranes before Malawi encounter in build up at Namboole

International Friendly Matches:

First Game:

Saturday, 24th March 2018

Uganda Cranes Vs Seychelles

Mandela National Stadium, Namboole (4:00 pm)

Second Game:

27th March 2018

Uganda Cranes Vs Malawi

Mandela National Stadium, Namboole (4:00 pm)

Uganda Cranes will take on Seychelles during an international friendly match in Kampala on Saturday, 24th March 2018.

The build up was confirmed after the two football federations of Seychelles and Uganda (FUFA) agreed.

After the Seychelles match, the Uganda Cranes will play the Malawi Flames on Tuesday, 27th March 2018.

Both matches shall be hosted at the Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE