FUFA confirms Sao Tome and Principe build up for Uganda Cranes

International Build up Matches:

Saturday, 24th March 2018 : Uganda Cranes Vs Sao Tome and Principe

: Uganda Cranes Vs Sao Tome and Principe Tuesday, 27th March 2018: Uganda Cranes Vs Malawi

*Both Matches at Mandela National Stadium (4 pm)

Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has confirmed that Uganda Cranes will play an international build up match with Sao Tome and Principe this coming Saturday, 24th March 2018.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

The build up was confirmed by the head of communications at the Federation, Ahmed Hussein.

“The match against Sao Tome and Principe has been confirmed for Saturday, 24th March 2018” Hussein stated on Tuesday.

This clarifies on earlier reports that had pitted Seychelles as the first build up.

During the second build up, Uganda Cranes will play Malawi, the first confirmed country.

All the expenses for the two countries as well as Uganda Cranes players and officials’ allowances are being catered for by the Government of Uganda.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Meanwhile, it is near full camp at Uganda Cranes camp in Wakaliga (Ivy Hotel) as most players have reported ahead of the first training session later at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

The players in camp are goalkeepers; Denis Onyango, Robert Odongkara and Salim Jamal.

The other outfield players are; Nico Wakiro Wadada, Bevis Mugabi, Godfrey ‘Jjajja Walu’ Walusimbi, Derrick Nsibambi, Taddeo Lwanga, Karisa Milton, Hood Kawesa, Joseph Ochaya, Timothy Awanyi, Abraham Nduggwa, Yunus Sentamu, Isaac Isinde, Hassan Wasswa Mawanda, Emmanuel Arnold Okwi, Denis Iguma and Murushidi Juuko.

William Kizito Luwagga, Alex Kakuba and Geofrey ‘Baba’ Kizito are expected later on Tuesday while Aucho Khalid who traveled to India has been ruled out of the two friendly matches.

Full Uganda Cranes Team Summoned: