Junior athletes braced for 2018 national championships at Namboole

2018 National Junior Athletics Championships:

Saturday, 19th May

At Mandela National Stadium, Namboole

Focus on the domestic athletics scene takes center stage with the national junior championship slated for Mandela National Stadium this Saturday.

The athletes in the junior category will be targeting hitting the qualification standards for the World Under-20 Championships due July 10-15, 2018 in Finland.

At the same time, athletes above 20 years of age will also be battling for places on the national team for the Africa Senior Championship in line with the standards set by the Confederation of Africa Athletics governing body.

The continental championship will be hosted between August 1-7, 2018 in Asaba, Nigeria.

The Uganda Athletics Federation (UAF) publicity secretary, Namayo Mawerere confirmed the development in a media release.

National Junior Championships from earlier scheduled Sunday May 20 to Saturday May 19, 2018 due to unavoidable circumstances. The championships is now confirmed for tomorrow, Saturday at Mandela Stadium, Namboole.

At least 150 Junior athletes are expected to take part in the championship.

Some of the men runners expected are; Jacob Kiplimo, Titus Kwemoi, Victor Kiplangat, Elisha Chemutai and Kevin Kibet.

For the ladies, Peruth Chemutai, Janat Chemusto, Esther Chekwemoi, Sarah Chelangat and Scarlett Chemos, among others are expected.