Isinde deal flops as Tanzanian striker Ulimwengu completes move to Al Hilal Omdurman

South Premier League club, Al Hilal Omdurman secured the signature of three new foreign players.

Abdul Musa

Nigerian centre back Sergio Uyi as well as strikers Haruna Garba and Thomas Ulimwengu all put pen to paper on Thursday well in time for the deadline in Sudan.

Before joining Al Hilal Omdurman, Ulimwengu has been playing at AFC Eskilstuna in Sweden. Previous the Tanzanian was at Congolese club TP Mazembe alongside Garba.

It was sad news however, for Uganda Cranes defender Isaac Isinde who was not considered.

According to the club website, Isinde was not considered after failing a medical conducted.

The other three successful players signed will join Algeria center back Abdel Aziz Ali Guechi who was signed last week.

All the four players signed will feature for the club in the remainder of 2018 CAF Confederation Cup group stages.

Meanwhile, rivals Al Merriekh also completed the signing of Togolese right back Donou Kokou on a two year deal.