Proline FC suffered relegation after their 1-2 loss to Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) FC on the final day of the Uganda Premier League 2017/2018 season.

© Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO

Mujib Kasule’s men could have had a very strong chance of surviving relegation had they walked away with three points but failed as rivals Express claimed a 1-0 win over Masavu thanks to Alfred Leku.

The match that kicked off at Lugogo with a high tempo climaxed with two second-half goals deciding the whole encounter despite Daniel Isiagi’s opener in the 40th minute.

Isiagi capitalized on URA goalie Muwanga Mathias’ howler in the area after a hot cross from teammate Isaac Owori on the right.

The tall lanky striker scrambled home after Mathias failed to find grip on the ball.

Later on in the second half URA seemed to need this more as they piled pressure on the home side.

Proline’s Ronald Musana saw yellow for an open studs challenge on URA’s Allan Munaaba.

URA tactician Sam Ssimbwa made changes taking off Ronald Musana and Isaac Owori for David Owri and Joshua Okiror.

The changes contributed to the visitor’s onslaught and Shafiq Kagimu blasted a shot from outside the area wide as they trailed.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Ronald Kigongo netted URA’s equalizer in the 64th minute thanks to his beautiful shot from the edge of the box after Proline goalie Nasser Lwamunda had moved off his line to punch away.

URA’s Herman Wasswa had an opportunity to put taxmen ahead but he headed wide a quite high cross in the area.

He was later off for Nicholas Kagaba with 8 minutes to go.

Kagimu delivered the Holy Grail in the 86th minute when he netted URA’s second courtesy of one-two beautiful passes in the area to seal the result.

Proline close out the season second from bottom in 15th position with 28 points from 30 matches while URA finish 9th with 37 points out of 30 matches played.