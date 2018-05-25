Football

Vipers SC are 2017/18 Uganda Premier League champions

ago
by Ismael Kiyonga
Vipers SC
Erisa Ssekisambu
Dan Sserunkuma Forward
Yayo Lutimba
Pius Wangi Forward

UPDF FC
Julius Kisambira
Julias Njanjali

Vipers SC lift their UPL trophy.

Vipers claimed the 2017/18 Uganda Premier League after a comfortable 4-1 win over UPDF at St. Mary’s Stadium Kitende.

The Venoms came from a goal down to beat 10-man UPDF that had a man sent off midway the first half.

Daniel Sserunkuma, Yayo Lutimba, Erisa Ssekisambu and Pius Wanji scored to cancel out a 24th minute goal from Joseph Janjali.

UPDF’s Julius Kisambira being shown a red card.

Janjali put the visitors who were fighting for their life in the lead after a howler from goalkeeper Ismail Watenga who failed to handle a long ball from Joseph Othieno. But their hopes of holding on to the lead where dealt a blow when midfielder Julius Kisambira was sent off for a bad foul on Duncan Seninde. Earlier, he had got in the book of referee Ali Sabila for a career threatening tackle on the same player.

Vipers started to pile pressure and got the leveler in the 45th minute through a Yayo Lutimba scorcher from inside the area.

In the second half, the hosts came out guns blazing and got the lead from the penalty spot by Ssekisambu after Sydney Senyonga handled in the area.

Sserunkuma doubled the lead with an easy tap in after Milton Karisa’s brilliant cutback beat his man on the near post.

In the first minute of the three additional minutes , Pius Wanji who had come on for Sserunkuma beat an offside trap and goalie to slot home the fourth.

Erisa Sekisambu celebrates his goal against UPDF.

With KCCA failing to beat Police at Namboole, Vipers win the championship by four points on 65 while KCCA are on 61 points

PosTeamPWDLFAGDPtsForm
130198348222665
D W W
2301710353213261
W W D
330169428121755
D D L
View full table

