© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Moses Waiswa has pointed out the key point that helped Vipers clinch the 2017/18 Uganda Premier League.

The silky midfield maestro revealed the secret while appearing on the NTV weekly Sports show dubbed ‘NTV PressBox on Monday saying Vipers is a family.

“One of the things that kept us moving is that we play and live as a family,” Waiswa, who joined the club from Sweden’s Vaxjo noted. “No matter what happened, we still supported each other and we were confident that one day, we would be winners,” he added.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Waiswa has been arguably the best attacking central midfielder at the club and was involved in a number of goals including scoring contenders for Goal of the Season against Proline and Kirinya Jinja SS.

His displays also earned him a berth with the Uganda Cranes at the Africa Nations Championship early this year.