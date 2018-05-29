Moses Waiswa has pointed out the key point that helped Vipers clinch the 2017/18 Uganda Premier League.
The silky midfield maestro revealed the secret while appearing on the NTV weekly Sports show dubbed ‘NTV PressBox on Monday saying Vipers is a family.
“One of the things that kept us moving is that we play and live as a family,” Waiswa, who joined the club from Sweden’s Vaxjo noted. “No matter what happened, we still supported each other and we were confident that one day, we would be winners,” he added.
Waiswa has been arguably the best attacking central midfielder at the club and was involved in a number of goals including scoring contenders for Goal of the Season against Proline and Kirinya Jinja SS.
His displays also earned him a berth with the Uganda Cranes at the Africa Nations Championship early this year.