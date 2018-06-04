Deal for Proline striker Isiagi to Malaysia put on hold

Proline Football Club center forward Daniel Opolot Isiagi will not travel to Malaysia as some sections of the media had earlier reported.

© Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO

According to the agent of the player, Jens Leidewall who is based in Gothenburg in Sweden and Warsaw, Poland, the player is still weighing options available especially in the European market.

Daniel Isiagi is not going to sign for any club in Malaysia. People impersonating as his agent are doing it illegally. We are planning for him deals in Europe this coming July

Leidewall was in Uganda two weeks ago and monitored Isiagi in action during a league match against Sports Club Villa Jogoo at Lugogo which ended goal-less.

The agent is also backed up the by the player’s father Patrick Isiagi, who insists that the son deserves a more competitive setting than Malaysia.

The development comes just hours after the closure of the Malaysian transfer window on Sunday.

Isiagi had been lined up for a short term deal at Malaysian side Mifa Football Club.

With all the paper work almost completed by player agent Gibby Kalule, the deal reportedly fell through at the 11th hour when the father of player paused the move.

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

“Daniel (Isiagi) is still young to move to Malaysia which is more of a country for players in the evening of their careers. He will go to Europe first” Isiagi senior, also the member of parliament for Kachumbali told Kawowo Sports.

Isiagi finished the recently concluded season with 7 goals.

Late last year, he was invited for a training opportunity with French side Nantes Football Club where he left lasting impressions.