Ugandan rower Mwanga focused ahead of crucial Rowell, Phildelphia Regattas

Ugandan rower William Mwanga is set to take part in two international regattas in the United States of America.

Mwanga, a member of the newly founded Kampala Rowing Club traveled to the United States of America (USA) for the competition a few weeks ago.

He has since been training at Lake Quinsigamond in Worcester, a city in central Massachusetts state.

In an exclusive interview on Thursday from his Medford base in southern Oregon, Mwanga, a former Maroons Rowing Club member says the training has progressed well and expects to perform well;

I have been training well even since I came to the United States of America. I travel daily for one hour from Medford to Lake Quinsigamond in Worcester.

After the water practice session that lasts for about two hours daily, Mwanga then switches to the egometer for stamina, endurance and power drills for another half an hour.

Every morning, he reserves time for road water for speed.

Mwanga will fly to Illinois in Dewitt county for the Rowell regatta that will start on 14th and stretch until 17th June 2018.

Two weeks later, he will travel to Philadelphia in Pennsylvania for the Philadelphia regatta that will start on 1st and end on the 4th July 2018.

The powerful rower will take part in the single scull catergory for either competitions before joining former US based Ugandan Arnold Omony for the double scull in Philadelphia.

He has the hope that the races will go on smoothly as he anticipates;

I expect to perform well because I have been training well for the last couple of days both on water and the machine.

Muwanga will return home after completing the two competitions.