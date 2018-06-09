Charity: Onduparaka, KCCA to fund raise for Palliative Care Association of Uganda

Fundraising Matches:

Saturday, 16th June 2018: KCCA Vs Onduparaka – Lugogo, Kampala

Saturday, 30th June 2018: Onduparaka Vs KCCA – Green Light, Arua

With domestic club football action officially have come to a climax when KCCA defeated Vipers 1-0 in the Uganda Cup final, there are two crucial matches coming up in June 2018.

Newly crowned Uganda Cup winners KCCA FC will face with crowd darling Onduparaka FC in two different matches that will be staged in Kampala and Arua with a target of raising Shs 500M.

This follows a partnership between the two clubs with Palliative Care Association of Uganda (PCAU).

PCAU has organized a fundraising drive to support New Life Hospice Arua (NELIHA) to establish a permanent home in Arua.

KCCA will host the first leg on 16th June, 2018 at Lugogo in Kampala before the return leg will take place on Saturday, 30th June 2018 at the Green Light Stadium in Arua Municipality.

At least Shs 500M is targeted from the two matches. This is the estimated cost of establishing the first building for NELIHA with its facilities. The building will house a patient’s waiting room, three office rooms and hostel capacity for at least 20 cancer patients receiving treatment at Arua Regional referral Hospital and patients in transit after referral to Uganda Cancer institute (UCI). The purpose of the Fundraising event for New Life Hospice Arua is to establish the first building for NELIHA to serve and relieve pain and suffering among communities in West Nile and neighboring countries.

About Palliative Care:

Palliative Care is an approach that improves the quality of patients and their families facing problems associated with life threatening illness. Improvement comes through the prevention and relief of suffering by means of early identification, and then assessment and treatment of pain and other problems – physical, psychological and spiritual.

Palliative care service provision began in Uganda in 1993 through the establishment of Hospice Africa Uganda (HAU). Formed in 1999, PCAU is a membership organization for all Palliative Care providers in Uganda.

In collaboration with Ministry of Health PCAU has played a key role in initiating and scaling up palliative care provision.