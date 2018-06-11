Awino to lead Lady Cricket Cranes in Netherlands at T20 Global Qualifiers

Kevin Awino will lead the Lady Cricket Cranes in Netherlands when they face seven other nations at the T20 Global Women’s qualifier.

The Lady Cricket Cranes defeated Zimbabwe in a tight final in Windhoek, Namibia last year to be crowned African Champions and also earn the privilege of representing Africa at the global qualifiers.

There were no suprises in the side named by Uganda Cricket with Kevin Awino retaining her place as team captain and she will be assisted by Janet Mbabazi.

Naomi Kayondo who went for further studies in the UK early this year misses out on the global qualifiers with Prico Nakitende taking her place.

The rest of the squad that was successful in Namibia remains with African MVP Gertrude Chandiru and Immaculate Nakisuyi who were selected on the ICC Global Development Squad are in the side and will travel to the UK after the qualifiers to compete with other selected players from the participating nations.

The side will travel will fly out of Uganda on July 2 and have a few practice games in Netherlands before they take on Scotland on July 7 for their first game.

Francis Otieno and Grace Mutyagaba are the coaches of the side with Lydia Bakumpe named as team manager.

Full Squad

Kevin Awino (Captain) Janet Mbabazi Rachael Ntono Mary Nalule Gertrude Candiru Immaculate Nakisuyi Rita Musamali Franklyn Najjumba Stephanie Nampiina Consy Aweko Pricco Nakitende Saidat Kemigisha Carol Namugenyi Joyce-Mary Apio

Reserves

Evelyn Anyipo Irene Alumo

Coaches

Francis Ndege Otieno (Head Coach)

Grace Godfrey Mutyagaba (Assistant)

Manager