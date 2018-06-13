Ugandan rower Mwanga braced for inaugural international meet | 2018 Rowell Regatta

Rowell Regatta: 14th – 17th June 2018

Dewitt County, Illinois State

Philadelphia Regatta: 1st – 4th July 2018

Pennsylvania State

As the 2018 Rowell Rowing Regatta kicks off this Thursday in Dewitt county, Illinois state, Ugandan rower William Mwanga will be among the 1000 rowers ready to battle for silver ware.

This will be Mwanga’s first ever international rowing championship since he took on the sport over 10 years ago.

Born and bred in the Lake Victoria peninsular town of Entebbe Municipality, Mwanga trans-located to Luzira in Kampala where he worked as a diver, swimming trainer before he started rowing as a leisure sport.

On Thursday, 14th June 2018, Mwanga will participate in the single scull catergory at the Rowell Regatta, a race that will open his international gate to many more championships.

Mwanga has been training at Lake Quinsigamond in Worcester, a city in central Massachusetts state since he traveled to the US over a fortnight ago.

Now based in Medford, southern Oregon, Mwanga is focused for a respectable finish at the event;

Since i came over here, i have been working a lot on my physical fitness levels, speed and agility. I am ready to go and will do my best for a respectable position.

After the Rowell regatta, he will then travel to Philadelphia in Pennsylvania for the annual Philadelphia regatta that will start on 1st and end on the 4th July 2018.

The powerful rower will take part in the single scull and double scull catergories in Philadelphia.

He will be joined by US based Ugandan Arnold Omony for the double scull.

Muwanga will return home after completing the two competitions.