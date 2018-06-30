Nyamityobora FC captain Muganga on radar of three clubs

Out of contract Nyamityobora Football Club skipper Douglas Muganga is being tracked by three top flight clubs of the Uganda Premier League.

Soana, Kirinya-Jinja S.S and Uganda Revenue Authority Football Clubs have all openly expressed interest in signing the gifted defender.

Muganga, a Social Sciences graduate from Nkumba University was instrumental in the promotion of Mbarara based Nyamityobora F.C from the FUFA Big League.

The defender, who contacted acknowledges he has now running contract with Nyamityobora F.C and his agents has received a number of offers from the several clubs.

“At the moment I do not have any running contract with Nyamityobora FC. My representative has got a number of inquiries about my availability and we shall go for the best offer on the table” the soft spoken defender noted.

Muganga is comfortable with all positions at the backline.

He can easily be deployed as a central defender and can deliver the goods on either back wing positions.

Nyamityobora FC was promoted to the Uganda Premier League as the winners of the Rwenzori group alongside Ndejje University (Elgon group winners) and Paidah Black Angels as the play off winner.