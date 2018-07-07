Gor Mahia Media

Vipers take on Gor Mahia in a titanic clash for a spot in this year’s Cecafa Kagame Cup semi-final.

The massive quarter final clash between K’Ogalo and the Venoms sees experience against character respectively but arguably two of the most stable clubs in the region at the moment.

It’s time to look at the important battles that could help to decide the fate of this huge fixture.

Milton Karisa Vs Godfrey Walusimbi

© Kawowo Sports / AISHA NAKATO

Karisa can be a nuisance to any opponent on a good day with pace, power and against the criticism; he can pull off some tricks as well.

He is yet to show what he is made of in the tournament but still has enough power to puzzle the best defenders and Walusimbi will have to play fantastically to stop his Uganda Cranes teammate to run inside.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDE

Walusimbi’s football brain, game intelligence, ability to defend and also attack down the left will create problems but all that starts with Karisa doing the damage at the other end of the pitch.

Geoffrey Wasswa Vs Jacques Tuyisenge

Courtesy

Since the departure of Meddie Kagere, Jacques Tuyisenge is the main focal point in attack for Gor Mahia and has individually won plenty of games for his team due to his incredible goal-scoring record as well as his profile as a complete forward.

Courtesy

Tuyisenge will be in for a tough battle against Geoffrey Wasswa who is regarded as Vipers’ best central defender as well as one of the best upcoming defenders within the region.

With his experience and leadership huge for the side’s attack, Tuyisenge’s availability is more than important for the club and the young Wasswa faces arguably the biggest test of his career so far.

Taddeo Lwanga Vs Humphrey Mieno

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Despite being on the bad end of criticism from rival fans back home, Taddeo Lwanga remains calm, focused and a key figure in the Vipers’ midfield.

He helps his side control and dominate games in the middle of the pitch, which he has consistently been doing since he moved to the club and that has allowed him to be recognised a complete central midfielder on the fringes of the Uganda Cranes.

Goal.com

For Gor Mahia, Humphrey Mieno will be playing as a box-to-box midfielder and will be hoping that his number of abilities will limit Vipers’ midfield from advancing forward with ease as well as create clear-cut chances for the likes of Tuyisenge and Ephraim Guikan. Season by season, the Harambee Stars midfield gem has shown his intelligence and ability to read the game as he positions himself to be in the right place at the right time.

Whoever wins this battle of the ‘beauty and the beast’ may probably take the day.

Dan Sserunkuma Vs Haroun Shakava

Citizen TV

It’s no secret that Vipers’ deadliest and effective player in the final third is none other than Daniel Sserunkuma, an individual who comes alive on big days. Having featured and won lots of trophies for K’Ogalo previously, but written off by man fans in Kenya, Sserunkuma will have a point to prove against arguably the best defender in the KPL at the moment.

Sserunkuma’s movement in the box and his ability to score vital goals when it truly matters is second to none.

Goal.com

He’ll most likely face Shakava, who is seen as Gor Mahia’s most composed and crucial defender. Shakava will need to make sure that he is not caught out of position and that he is solid in one-on-one situations as well deny spaces to his former teammate.

Fred Okot Vs George ‘BlackBerry’ Odhiambo

VIPERS MEDIA

BlackBerry has been one of Gor Mahia’s stand out players in recent seasons and has proved he can still be relied on to decide games. Often deployed as a left winger by Dylan Kerr, the Kenyan international is slowly cementing his name on the team-sheet with every passing week.

Goal.com

Odhiambo will be looking to go forward at every opportunity and will come up against one of the fastest defenders in the form of U-20 international Fred Okot on Vipers’ right flank.

The youngster is known for his electrifying runs and this battle will be nothing short of intriguing, to say the least.