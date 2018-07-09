Rugby

Kimono named in Uganda’s squad for Rugby World Cup Sevens

by Franklin Kaweru
APO Group
Justin Kimono (L) has been named for Sevens World Cup

Uganda’s team to play at the 2018 Rugby World Cup Sevens in San Francisco, USA has been named  by head coach Tolbert Onyango.

The global tournament is scheduled for July 20-22 at the AT&T Park.

Rugby 15s vice captain Justin Kimono has been named in the team and is joined by Byron Oketayot as the new players on the team. The duo replace Joseph Aredo and injured Lawrence Sebuliba on the team that played at the Gold Coast Sevens a couple of months ago.

The rest of the group that played at the Hong Kong Sevens and Commonwealth Games in Australia has been maintained.

Upcoming Pirates’ stars Timothy Kisiga and Desire Ayera, Kobs fullback Adrian Kasito as well as Aaron Ofoyrwoth maintain their places on then team.

The others are Pius Ogena, Solomon Okia, Michael Okarach, Phillip Wokorach, Ivan Magomu and James Odong who have been part of the Uganda Sevens fold in the recent past.

The Squad

  1. Desire Ayera
  2. Timothy Kisiga
  3. Aaron Ofoyrwoth
  4. Pius Agena
  5. ByronOketayot
  6. Adrian Kasiito
  7. Solomon Okia
  8. James Odong
  9. Michael Okoroch
  10. Justin Komono
  11. Phillip Wokorach
  12. Ivan Magomu

Coach: Tolbert Onyango

Team Manager: Michael Wandera

Physiotherapist: Benjamin Kayongo

