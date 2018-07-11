Paul Musamali: Former KCCA defender completes move to Buildcon

© Kawowo Sports | AMINAH BABIRYE

Paul Musamali has completed his move to Zambia Premier League Buildcon Football Club on a two-year deal.

The former KCCA Football Club defender has been training with the Zambian moneybags as negotiations between his representatives and the club were undergoing.

The center half who is also comfortable at left back has been handed shirt number 12 and will turn out for the Ndola based club until 2020.

He played for KCCA for a couple of seasons winning a league title and two Uganda Cups.

Musamali has also previously played at SC Villa, Stima in Kenya.

He becomes the fourth Ugandan to join Buildcon after forwards Fahad Bayo, Hood Kaweesa and Geoffrey Sserunkuma.