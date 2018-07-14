Cricket Cranes defeat Kenya to finish T20 Qualifiers on a high

Match Summary

Kenya 188/5 in 20 overs

Uganda 189/3 (18.5/20 ov, target 189)

Uganda won by 7 wickets (with 7 balls remaining)

Dinesh Nakrani ensured that the Cricket Cranes avenged the loss they suffered in their first game by defeating old enemy Kenya by 7 wickets.

Nakrani, on his 1st tournament for Cricket Cranes, scored a crispy clean century to not just guarantee Uganda a passage to the next round of qualifiers but also get one over old enemy Kenya.

Kenya even though had already qualified for the next qualifiers as tournament winners came into the game determined to make sure they finish the tournament unbeaten.

The Cricket Cranes won the toss and stuck in the Kenyans who scored 188 for a loss of five wickets with captain veteran Collins Obuya (67) and captain Shem Obado (31 not out) the pick of the batsmen for the Kenyans.

In the chase, Cricket Cranes openers Roger Mukasa (5) and Hamu Kayondo came and went quickly and as has been the trend throughout the tournament, Ronak Patel and Dinesh Nakrani were left to do the rebuilding job.

The Cricket Cranes needed something special to overhaul the big total and Dinesh Nakrani (102) stepped up with an unbeaten century off only 50 balls and he found willing partners in Ronak Patel (40) and Riazat Shah (20 not out) as the Uganda won the game with 7 balls to spare.

The win just ensured the obvious with the two favorites both qualifying for the next round of African Qualifiers with the rest of the regional winners next year for a shot at the 2020 T20 World Cup.

The new boys Ronak Patel and Dinesh Nakrani have gelled into the team well and their performances have dragged the team out of tricky situations, all rounder Riazat Shah is also coming of age as an international player and this time with the bat.

For long the team has struggled for runs but the Cricket Cranes have scored the most runs at the tournament something that will give the team a lot of confidence ahead of the Division 3 World Cricket League later this year.