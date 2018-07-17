New KCCA FC defender Muwanga satisfied with SC Villa Jogoo epoch

KCCA FC Media

New KCCA defender Bernard Muwanga has at long last broken the silence following his eventual transfer from rival camp, Sports Club Villa Jogoo.

Currently with the KCCA FC squad on continental duty in Tunisia ahead of the CAF Champions League engagement with Esperance, Muwanga lauded his former pay masters.

In the message published on his personal Facebook page, Muwanga thanked the Almighty God, his new family at KCCA as well as the old guard at SC Villa Jogoo including the team management, fellow players and the fans.

He tagged the message as “A new journey with new ambitions and new dreams”.

Here is Muwanga’s full message:

After all the silence… I now say thank u Lord for the opportunities u always present before me your poor servant.Thanks for my new team new home new family (KCCA Football Club). Thank you Sports Club Villa Joogo for the two years. You have really groomed me into a strong character. The fans I can not skip mention of your passionate support i will miss you. Thank you management for everything. My teammates, you are such battlefield soldiers. We fought a brave war not until we finally lost it but you kept heads up. You accepted me as your leader. Be blessed. It’s a new journey for me. New ambitions. New dreams. Bless me Lord

Muwanga joined Sports Club Villa Jogoo from Bright Stars Football Club where he a share-holder with 2 percent as revealed by Federation of Uganda Football Associations on Monday, 16th July 2018.

A teacher by training, Muwanga is a natural leader both on and off the field of play with master class command of the rest of playing mates.

He has won 19 caps for the national team and triumphed at one CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup with the Uganda Cranes.

He captained the Uganda Cranes at the 2018 CHAN tournament in Morocco.

Muwanga can sometimes be deployed as a holding midfielder depending on demand and options available.