Ten countries set for the CAF U-17 Cecafa zonal qualifiers

U-17 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers (CECAFA Region):

11 th – 26 th August 2018

– 26 August 2018 To be hosted by Tanzania (National Stadium & Chamazi Stadia)

Ten countries will tussle out for the available one CECAFA slot in the qualifiers of the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations.

Hosts Tanzania will be joined by Rwanda, Burundi, Somalia and Sudan in group A.

Group B has Uganda, Kenya, Ethiopia, South Sudan and Djibouti.

The cecafa regional qualifiers will kick off on 11th August and climax on Sunday, 26th August 2018 at the National stadium in Dar es salaam.

For the first ever, the qualifiers for the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations will for the first time be played on a zonal basis (regional), to determine the seven teams to join host Tanzania for next year’s final tournament.

The decision, one of the key elements among the resolutions of the first ever CAF African Football Symposium in July 2017 in Rabat (Morocco), was approved by the CAF Executive Committee.

The new format is expected to increase participation at the level of teams in the qualifiers, enhanced exposure and competitiveness by getting all involved.

Since 1995, an average of 30 teams engaged in the qualifiers, representing about 54 per cent of the CAF membership.

CAF General Secretary Amr Fahmy as quoted by the CAF website, notes;

The response has been great. A total of 49 Member Associations, have confirmed their participation, which is a record compared to the previous years. We will get to see teams that never participated and rarely made an impact at the youth level. The U-17 is the nursery of our competitions and every eligible player must be given the opportunity to participate. We have been preparing for the past months in the areas of logistics, organisation and infrastructure, and I can confidently say, we are ready for the kick off.

Each of the six Zonal Unions (CECAFA, COSAFA, UNAF, UNIFFAC, WAFU A, WAFU B) will organise their regional qualifiers featuring teams from the zone. UEFA, through its UEFA ASSIST programme, is supporting the qualifiers.

From mid-July to September, the qualifiers will take off from Mauritius (COSAFA), through Equatorial Guinea (UNIFFAC), Tanzania (CECAFA), Tunisia (UNAF), Senegal (WAFU A) before terminating in Niger (WAFU B).

The winner of each zonal competition qualifies for the final tournament, with the exception of the zone of the previous winner, entitled to two slots.

Since Mali won the title in 2017, WAFU A will qualify two teams.

Meanwhile, all players selected for the tournament are expected to undergo mandatory Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) to determine their eligibility to participate.

CECAFA U-17 Zonal Qualification:

Groups:

A: Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, Somalia, Sudan

Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, Somalia, Sudan B: Uganda, Kenya, Ethiopia, South Sudan, Djibouti

Fixtures:

Saturday, 11th August:

Rwanda Vs Sudan – National Stadium

Tanzania Vs Burundi – National Stadium

Sunday, 12th August:

South Sudan Vs Djibouti – Chamazi

Uganda Vs Ethiopia – Chamazi

Monday, 13th August:

Sudan Vs Somalia – Chamazi

Burundi Vs Rwanda – Chamazi

Tuesday, 14th August:

Kenya Vs South Sudan – National Stadium

Djibouti Vs Ethiopia – National Stadium

Wednesday, 15th August: Rest Day

Thursday, 16th August:

Somalia Vs Rwanda – National Stadium

Sudan Vs Tanzania – National Stadium

Friday, 17th August:

South Sudan Vs Uganda – Chamazi

Djibouti Vs Kenya – Chamazi

Saturday, 18th August:

Burundi Vs Sudan – Chamazi

Tanzania Vs Somalia – Chamazi

Sunday, 19th August:

Ethiopia Vs South Sudan – National Stadium

Kenya Vs Uganda – National Stadium

Monday, 20th August: Rest Day

Tuesday, 21st August:

Somalia Vs Burundi – National Stadium

Rwanda Vs Tanzania – National Stadium

Wednesday, 22nd August:

Uganda Vs Djibouti – Chamazi

Ethiopia Vs Kenya – Chamazi

Thursday, 23rd August: Rest Day

Friday, 24th August:

Semi- final 1 : Winner A Vs Runners up B – National Stadium

: Winner A Vs Runners up B – National Stadium Semi-final 2: Winner B Vs Runners up A – National Stadium

Saturday, 25th August: Rest Day

Sunday, 26th August:

Third place play off and Final – National Stadium

Monday, 27th August: