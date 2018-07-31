Former Vipers head coach lands job in Botswana

Barely a fortnight after parting ways with the 2017/18 Uganda Premier league champions, Vipers Sports Club, Portuguese born national, Miguel Duarte Da Costa has landed employment in Botswana.

Da Costa has joined Jwaneng Galaxy Football Club in the Botswana Premier League on a three year deal.

The move was confirmed by the club chairperson Njabulo Gilika.

The Portugese national spent one and a half years at Vipers, winning the league and finishing second in the knock out Uganda Cup.

Meanwhile, the Gaborone based club has also beefed up their squad ahead of the new season with key signings.

Lebogang Ditsile (defensive midfielder) from Highland Park in South Africa, Phiri Karago (offensive midfielder), previously at Gaborone United, Kutlwano Mpolokang (attacking midfielder also from Gaborone United) and a former Vipers player, Alfred Leku are the latest players at the club.

The new season in Botswana will kick off towards the end of August 2018.