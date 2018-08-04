FUFA Super 8: KCCA ejects resilient Jinja based outfit, BUL

Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO

FUFA Super 8 Tournament:

KCCA 3-2 BUL

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) overcame Jinja based side BUL 3-2 in a closely contested FUFA Super 8 encounter played at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo on Saturday.

Allan Kyambadde, Muzamiru Mutyaba and Mustafa Kizza were on target for the home side before Uganda U-20 forward Hamis Tibita pulled two quick goals to create a tense finish to the game.

Allan Kyambadde shot the home side ahead inside the opening 120 seconds of the poorly attended tier.

FIFA Referee Mashood Ssali cautioned BUL skipper Hakim Magombe for bitterly protesting a free-kick decision after defender Abdul Mayanja had blocked KCCA’s Allan Okello.

Muzamiru Mutyaba’s resultant free-kick hit the defensive wall for a corner BUL had a chance to quickly make amends when Hamis Tibita’s curling shot kissed the woodwork in the 21st minute.

KCCA goalkeeper Tom Ikara was well positioned to parry away the resultant header off former Paidha Black Angels forward Oromochan Villa.

Two minutes later, Okello forced BUL goalkeeper Jamil Malyamungu into a save with a well drilled shot.

Towards the half hour mark, Okello perfected the famous Rabona kick towards his captain Julius Poloto to the appeasement of the partisan crowd.

On 41 minutes, Kyambadde missed a golden opportunity to double his personal and team’s tally when he was foiled by goalie Ssebwalunyo from inside 18 yards.

KCCA led 1-0 heading to the mandatory half time break.

As soon as the second half kicked off, KCCA doubled their lead through 2016/17 FUFA footballer of the year Mutyaba, thanks to Okello’s telling delivery.

BUL called for their opening change when Daniel Shabena was introduced for James Otim.

Three minutes to the hour mark, left back Kizza expertly curled home a free-kick off 30 yards, making it 3-0 for the Kasasiro lads.

BUL pulled a goal back five minutes later when Tibita combined well with new recruit Villa Oromochan to beat the advancing goalkeeper Tom Ikara with a low drive.

In the 68th minute, Tibita was again on the mark, this time from the penalty shot after Villa had been felled in the forbidden area by defender Fillbert Obenchan.

Ikara dived to his right and Tibita struck the ball to the left to create a panicky, tense moment for team KCCA.

KCCA introduced Mike Mutyaba for another Mutyaba entity in Muzamiru and Kizza’s place was taken over by new signing Muwadda Mawejje.

FIFA Referee Ssali cautioned BUL’s midfielder Patrick Sembuya for a dangerous foul on Kyambadde on the 70th minute mark.

Solomon Okwalinga took over the slot for the injured Kyambadde.

On the quarter hour mark, BUL called for yet another change when Fardhiri Marijan replaced Douglas Owori in a tactical switch intended to pile more pressure on the KCCA backline.

Tibita forced a save off Ikara with an acrobatic flip as the pressure grew with the closing stages of the game.

KCCA held onto the lead and progress to the semi-final of this inaugural FUFA pre-season championship.

Kyambadde was named man of the match, a feat that came along with cash reward of Shs 150,000.

The FUFA Super 8 cup will continue on Tuesday, 7th August 2018 as Kirinya-Jinja S.S travels to Mbarara to face new-comers Nyamityobora.

Reactions:

Mike Hilary Mutebi – Head coach, KCCA

I am happy that we have won the game. We were careless to concede two goals having led 3-0 at some stage of the game. This tournament is a good plat form to test out the different partnerships of players and the new recruits on the team as well

Dan Kabale – Assistant coach, BUL

We recovered well as the game progressed having fallen to two quick goals at the start of either halves. Tactically, we were better than KCCA but it is hard luck

Allan Kyambadde (KCCA) – Man of the Match:

I am excited upon having been voted man of the match. I thank the rest of my teammates for the collective effort.

Team Line Ups:

KCCA XI:

Tom Ikara (G.K), Fillbert Obenchan, Hassan Musana, Bernard Muwanga, Isaac Kirabira, Lawrence Bukenya, Julius Poloto (Captain), Muzamiru Mutyaba (70’ Mike Mutyaba), Allan Okello, Allan Kyambadde (73’ Solomon Okwalinga), Mustafa Kizza (70’ Muwadda Mawejje)

Subs Not Used:

Jamil Malyamungu (G.K), Steven Sserwadda

Head coach: Mike Hilary Mutebi

BUL XI:

Hannington Ssebwalunyo (G.K), Umaru Mukobe, Abdul Mayanja, Musa Walangira, Hakim Magombe (Captain), Patrick Sembuya, Yunus Sibira (84’ Herbert Onyango), Hamis Tibita, James Otim (55’ Daniel Shabena), Douglas Owori (75’ Fadhiri Marijani), Villa Oromchan

Subs Not Used:

Paul Mujampwani (G.K), Faizo Muledhu, Tom Kabale, Diego Missi

Head Coach: David Kiwanuka

Officials: