Sports Club Villa shifts base to Namboole stadium

Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

Sports Club Villa will host their home matches for the up-coming 2018/19 Uganda Premier League (UPL) season at the Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

This is one of the decisions from the interim executive headed by William Nkemba.

Since taking over a fortnight ago, Nkemba and the other members have since appointed Moses Basena as the club head coach.

For the past week, the club has been training at the IUIU girls’ campus play ground in Kabojja.

The 16 time UPL record league winners return to the Namboole after one and a half years in Masaka.

© Kawowo Sports | JON BATANUDDE

Before returning to Masaka, Sports Club Villa had also hosted their home games at Namboole back in the years.

The Jogoos had returned to the Masaka Recreation stadium in the second half of the 2016/17 season, the first time since May 2014.

Meanwhile, the team training sessions shift from the IUIU girls Campus in Kabojja to Mandela National Stadium outside training facility.

Last Saturday, newly created Wakiso Giants piped Sports Club Villa 3-2 in a friendly match played at Kabojja.

Former CRO, Jinja Municipal Council (JMC) Hippos and Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) forward Abdul Rahman Ajab and Muhammed Kayongo were on target for Villa.

Wakiso Giants replied through Evans “Aboutrika” Tugume, defender Junior Ainamani and former URA-cum-Bright Stars player Jimmy Lule.

The Jogoo training sessions resume on Tuesday at Namboole in preparation for the new season, starting with the Pilsner Super 8 duel.