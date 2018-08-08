Women Champions League qualifier:

BIIK-Kazygurt (Kazakhstan) 2-1 Akadimia Elpides (Greece)

Special moments in life are always reserved for special moments and personalities, as well.

Rightly so, Uganda Crested Cranes forward Fazila Ikwaput is a gem of sorts.

In her first game during the UEFA Women Champions League qualifiers at new Kazakhstan based club BIIK Kazygurt, Ikwaput rose to the occasion with a match winner against Greece’s Akadimia Elpides, guiding the former to a 2-1 victory at the Sports Centre Arkadija stadium in Kazakhstan.

A second half substitute for Alina Litvinenko four minutes after the hour mark, Ikwaput, who previously played at Indian side Gokulam Kerala needed just five minutes to grab the headlines for the right reasons.

Tatiana Ariza Diaz put the visiting side ahead just 7 minutes into the game.

The lead and joy was short lived with Gulnara Gabelia cancelling the lead 11 minutes later as the two sides returned to the locker-rooms for the mandatory half time rest and necessary talk tied one goal apiece.

BIIK-Kazygurt will face Austrian side USC Landhaus at home still, on Friday, 10th August 2018.

The two top sides make the grade for final stages of the 2018-19 UEFA Women’s Champions League.

Besides USC Landhaus, BIIK-Kazygurt and Akadimia Elpides, the other side that completes the group is Lativa’s Rigas FS.

Ikwaput has also featured at Olila High School and she is the reigning Airtel – FUFA Women Footballer of the Year.