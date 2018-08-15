Malawi 46-51 Uganda

The Uganda national netball team – She Cranes registered their second win in as many games at the Africa Netball Championship.

Uganda edged co-favourites Malawi 51-46 in a closely contested game at Olympic Youth Development Centre in Lusaka, Zambia on Wednesday Morning.

The She Cranes started strong on both ends of the court and won the first quarter 15-9 but Malawi responded in the second quarter out-scoring Uganda 13-10 to come with 3 goals at halftime.

After the long break, Ruth Meeme and Rachael Nanyonga paved way for Betty Kizza and Stella Oyella respectively but Malawi continued to put Vincent Kiwanuka’s charges under pressure and heading into the final quarter, they trailed by just two goals, 36-38.

The Peace Proscovia led side held their nerve in the final quarter to register an important victory that puts them on the path to successfully defend the championship and qualify for the 2019 World Cup.

