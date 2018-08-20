Hadjuk Split 0-2 HNK Gorica

HNK Gorica

Uganda Cranes forward Farouk Miya was on target as his side HNK Gorica shocked Hajduk Split 2-0 at Stadion Poljud in Split.

Miya opened the scoring in the 26th minute, his second league goal for Gorica in as many games having scored in their 3-2 defeat to Inter Zapresic.

Polish striker Lukasz Zwolinski made it 2-0 from the spot after Iyayi Believe Atiemwen was fouled in the area, four minutes to the halftime break.

Miya could have made it 3-0 but was denied by the Hajduk Split goalkeeper Josip Posavec a minute into the second half.

The former Vipers Sports Club man was withdrawn for Nigerian defender Musa Muhammad in the final six minutes of the game.

Miya has featured in all the four Gorica games played so far this term in the Croatian top tier league.

It was HNK Gorica’s first win of the season which put them in 5th place on the 10-team log of the Hrvatski Telekom Prva Liga with 4 points.

Miya and HNK Gorica return to action on Saturday, August 25 when they play host to second from the bottom Rudes FK.