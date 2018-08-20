Tarrus Riley to hold two-day Cricket Carnival ahead of concert

Tarrus Riley who is the main act at the Swangz Avenue Allstar party on August 31 will hold a two-day ladies Cricket Carnival.

The Jamaican singer hails from the T20 mad region of West Indies and the heroics of the home side clearly has an influence on his love for the game.

The carnival will be on from August 23-25 at Lugogo with a five aside tournament with the Lady Cricket Cranes.

The Tarrus Riley Ladies Cricket Carnival

Hear It From The Main Rastafarian! He Ain't Gonna Be In Uganda Just To Sing. Come Have A Swing With The Jamaican Reggae Artiste.

Featuring African Champions Fresh From Netherlands.

August 23-28 Lugogo Come Let's Cricket! pic.twitter.com/1JzNlOjds4 — Cricket Uganda (@CricketUganda) August 17, 2018

The Lady Cricket Cranes have raised the profile of ladies cricket in Uganda since they were crowned African champions last year which was followed by an impressive performance at the Global Qualifiers in Netherlands last month.

The games will be short and fun with 11 teams will be compete against each other, six players per team and only five overs per game.

There will be a lot of fun with the highlight of the carnival being the Tarrus Riley band playing a select side of Uganda Cricket officials.