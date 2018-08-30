Kaizer Chiefs Media

Kaizer Chiefs have completed the transfer of Uganda Cranes defender Godfrey Walusimbi from Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia.

The 29-year-old left-back joins Amakhosi on a three-year deal which will end on 30 June 2021.

“I’ve always known that Kaizer Chiefs is a great football club,” said Walusimbi as quoted by the club website.

“Chiefs play for honours and that’s a positive mindset that every player dreams of. Just like every footballer, I always want to move one step further in my career and I think my move to Chiefs is one such step,” he added.

Walusimbi who has in the past played for Sports Club Villa in Uganda and CS Don Bosco of DR Congo is part of the Cranes squad summoned for the upcoming 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers match against Tanzania.

“I have already adapted at Chiefs,” says Walusimbi. “It is easier to adapt in a professional environment. I look forward to working hard and contribute to the team.”

Walusimbi will don jersey number 29.

In South Africa, Jajja Walu joins two other Ugandans – Denis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns) and Allan Kateregga (Cape Town City) – playing in the Premier Soccer League.

David Obua, Ivan Bukenya and Sula Matovu are the other Ugandans to have played at Kazier Chiefs.