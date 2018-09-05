Uganda Cricket names Africa T20 squad

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Uganda Cricket today named a 13 man team for the Africa T20 tournament in South Africa.

The tournament starts on September 14 with the preliminary rounds, and will be the first time the Cricket Cranes taking part.

The Cricket South Africa organized event has invitational national sides competing against the top franchise sides in South Africa.

The Cricket Cranes fierce rivals Kenya will also be taking part in the event with both sides using the tournament as a build up for the Division 3 World Cricket League qualifiers in Oman later this year.

The side remains largely unchanged from the team that represented Uganda at the Africa B T20 qualifiers in Rwanda with Zephaniah Arinaitwe the only new addition. The exciting prospect has been in great touch especially on the just concluded U19 tour of Nairobi replacing Ronak Patel who was not available for selection.

Henry Ssenyondo misses out on the final 13 but he makes the reserve side that will be join the rest of the team after the tournament.

Uganda will stay in South Africa for a few more days after the tournament as they play some warm up games with selected sides in South Africa.

Roger Mukasa will lead Uganda in his second major tournament and he will be assisted by Brian Masaba.

The Squad

Brian Masaba (V . Captain ) Fred Achelam (Wicket Keeper) Zephaniah Arinaitwe Roger Mukasa (Captain ) Hamu Bagenda Kayondo Dinehkumar Nakrani Muhammad Irfan Frank Nsubuga Charles Waiswa Kenneth Waiswa Deusdedit Muhumuza Bilal Hassun Riazat Ali Shah

Reserves

Henry Senyonjo

Simon Ssessazi

Emmanuel Issaneez

Officials