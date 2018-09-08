Goalkeeper Watenga closer to Ethiopian switch

Uganda Cranes and Vipers Sports Club goalkeeper Ismail Bin Watenga will travel out of the country on Monday ahead of a pending move to the horn of Africa nation, Ethiopia.

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

Watenga whose employment contract at Vipers ran out and decided not to extend is set to join Ethiopia Premier League side Ethiopia Bunna Football Club.

Despite having reached an earlier arrangement with Sports Club Villa Jogoo, Watenga will depart for Ethiopia on Monday to negotiate a new move according to his Ethiopian based agent.

The towering goalkeeper will not be subject to any trials but travel to confirm his ability and sign the binding documentations.

“He (Ismail Watenga) received his entry visa to Ethiopia on Friday and will be expected to travel to Addis Ababa on Monday for the final modalities to join Ethiopian Bunna” the agent confirmed.

Watenga will replace goalkeeper Hariston Hessou at the two times Ethiopian champions.

KAWOWO SPORTS

In case the move is a success, he will become the fifth goalkeeper to play in Ethiopia after the earlier successful expeditions from Denis Onyango, Posnet Omony, Hannington Kalyesubula and lately Robert Odongkara.

Odongkara has played for seven solid seasons with St George Football Club.

Meanwhile, Ethiopia Bunna has also captured Ethiopia Electric play-maker Alhassan Kalusha.