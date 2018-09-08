Milton Karisa crosses to Moroccan club

Milton Karisa, 23, has completed a dream transfer from the reigning Uganda Premier League champion Vipers Sports Club to Morocco’s Mouloudia Club Oujda.

The right footed offensive wing man agreed terms with the Les verts for a two year deal on a fee yet to be undisclosed fee.

Moving to Mouloudia Club Oujda has been a dream of mine for as long as I can remember. This was an opportunity that I couldn’t let pass and I’m thrilled to become a part of such a historic club. I have enjoyed every moment of my career so far and I’m now ready to continue learning and improving alongside some of the best players in the game. But at the same time, I intend to use my experience to help the team whenever possible. I want to say a huge thank you to those close to me who have supported me along my journey so far. I’m looking forward to meeting my teammates and giving everything possible for the club in the upcoming season

About Karisa:

Karisa kick started his career at Jinja Municipal Council Football Club (JMC) in 2011 then crossed to Uganda Premier League giant Bul FC from 2013 to 2016.

He made his league debut for Bul FC against Kansai Plascon FC (formerly known as Sadolin Paints FC) in 2013. While he scored his first goal for Bul FC against Kiira Young Football Club at Namboole Staduim.

In January 2017 Milton signed for Vipers S.C. from Bul FC made his debut for Vipers S.C. against Lweza FC at Namboole stadium and the game ended 2-0 in favour of Vipers S.C where he made an assist.

He scored his first goal for Vipers S.C on 10th March 2017 against Platinum Stars at St. Mary`s Stadium in the CAF Confederation Cup qualifiers. It was an important and historic goal on the day Vipers S.C. opened their new stadium-St Mary’s in Kitende.

For the national team, Karisa made his debut for Uganda Cranes against Kenya Harambee Stars in a friendly match at Machakos stadium on 23rd March 2017 and the match ended 1-1.