Tanzania Taifa Stars hold Uganda Cranes at Namboole

AFCON 2019 Qualifier (Group L):

Uganda Cranes 0-0 Tanzania Taifa Stars

Uganda Cranes and the Tanzania Taifa Stars played to a goal-less draw at the Mandela National Stadium, Namboole on Saturday.

In a match marred by heavy rains, there were a couple of missed scoring opportunities for either sides.

Joseph Ochaya fluffed Uganda’s best chance of the first half with striker Emmanuel Okwi missing in the second half.

On both occasions, midfielder Moses Waiswa was the provider.

Cranes captain Denis Onyango denied Tanzanian dangerman Mbwana Samatta from close range in a one against one incident with 20 minutes to play.

Uganda has three players booked for unsporting conduct; Murushid Jjuuko, Nico Wakiro Wadada and Godfrey Walusimbi.

Tanzania’s Samatta and Abbas Mudathir were also cautioned.

Uganda Cranes head coach introduced striker Patrick Henry Kaddu, William Luwagga Kizito and Edrisa Lubea for Joseph Ochaya, Emmanuel Okwi, Faruku Miya respectively.

The Tanzanians introduced Mussa Farid for Michael Gadiel Kamagi and Frank Domayo paved way for Hamid Mao

Uganda Cranes now has four points off two games with Tanzania on two points.

Uganda Cranes XI:

Denis Onyango (GK, Captain), Nico Wakiro Wadada, Godfrey Walusimbi, Murushid Jjuuko, Hassan Wasswa Mawanda, Khalid Aucho, Denis Iguma, Moses Waiswa, Faruku Miya, Emmanuel Arnold Okwi, Joseph Ochaya

Subs:

Salim Jamal (G.K), Charles Lukwago (G.K), Ibrahim Sadam Juma, William Luwagga Kizito, Derrick Nsibambi, Patrick Henry Kaddu, Isaac Muleme, Timothy Denis Awany, Moses Opondo, Allan Kateregga, Ibrahim Sadam Juma, Edrisa Lubega

Tanzania Taifa Stars XI:

Aishi Salum Manula (G.K), Gadiel Michael Kamagi, Hassan Banda Abdi, Agrey Moris Ambros, David John Mwantika, Mbwana Samatta (Captain), Thomas Ulimwengu, Simon Msuva, Hassan Khamis Ramadhan, Frank Domayo, Abbas Mudathir

Subs:

Benno David Kakolanya (G.K), Kelvin Sabato Kongwe, Hamid Mao Mkami, Farid Mussa Shah, Shaban Iddi Chilunda, Ally Mtoni, Rashid Mandawa, Salum Kimenya, Yahya Omari, Vicent Andrew Chikupe, Salum Kihimbwa, Mohamed Mohamed