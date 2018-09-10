Lugogo Oval: Aziz Damani CC 200/5 Kenneth Waiswa 75 not out off 46 balls, Saud Islam 41 off 23 balls in 26 overs beat Ceylon Lions CC 164/8 Anushka Perera 81 off 37 balls, Arnold Otwani 32 off 36 balls in 23.3 overs by 136 runs

Match awarded to Aziz Damani after Ceylon Lions abandoned play.

Player of Match: Kenneth Waiswa 75 not out off 46 balls

Entebbe Oval: KICC 252/10 Irfan Afridi 67 off 56 balls, Falak Sher 29 off 26 balls in 47.2 overs beat Premier CC 70/10 Rajesh Nair 50 off 43 balls in 19.2 overs by 182 runs

Player of Match: Irfan Afridi 67 off 56 balls & 8/32 in 9.2 overs (KICC)

Kyambogo Oval: Kutchi Tigers CC 282/10 Rakesh Kahar 107 off 114 balls, Nanji Pindoria 67 off 56 balls in 49.2 overs beat Strikers CC 184/10 Rogers Olipa 67 off 81 balls, Zaphania Arinaitwe 50 off 26 balls in 35 overs by 102 runs

Player of match: Dhansuk Jesani 6/24 in 9 overs with a Hat trick (Kutchi Tigers )

Aziz Damani ended Ceylon Lions stay in the top flight after edging them in a reduced game in Lugogo due to a wet outfield.

Ceylon Lions playing as Charity survived relegation last season but last season’s ghosts were not fully exorcised as they went down to a determined Aziz Damani sealing their relegation fate.

Aziz Damani were quick out of the blocks in the short game led by national team all rounder Kenneth Waiswa (75) who was ably supported by the consistent Saud Islam (41). Damani set a commanding 200 for five in 26 overs and Ceylon Lions threw everything they had at Damani but was never enough as they abandoned the game even before it ended.

In a result that Ceylon Lions was following closely at the lakeside oval in Entebbe, KICC were able to take care of the small matter of Premier.

Already relegated Premier failed to crash the KICC party as they were humbled. Irfan Afridi put in a star all rounder performance picking eight wickets and also scored a decent half century to help his side survive the drop to Division 2.

The win for KICC and loss for Ceylon Lions meant that the latter are automatically relegated to Division 2 while the former survives for another season in the top flight.

In Kyambogo, Kutchi Tigers was too good for Strikers managing to complete a comfortable 102 runs. Danshunk Jesani (6/23) picked the 1st hattrick of the season to derail the Strikers onslaught that was led by a quick fire half century from Zephaniah Arinaitwe (50) off 35 balls and Rogers Olipa (67 not out).

Kutchi Tigers finished a season high second, an improvement from their third place finish last season. They have been one of the progressive teams of the season and only the brilliance of Aziz Damani has denied them winning the title.

With business wrapped up in the top flight, Aziz Damani are champions with Premier and Ceylon Lions dropping down to DivISION 2.

Focus is now on who will be joining the top flight from Division 2 as teams are still close in the race for promotion.