Former Uganda Premier League winner Ssekayombya joins Masavu FC

Tried, tested and proven winger -cum- forward Andrew Ssekayombya has joined FUFA Big league outfit Masavu Football Club.

The former KCCA and Express player, also a staunch born again married christian, joined the Entebbe based club as a free agent for a tenure of one season (renewable).

The nitty gritty as regards the sign on fees, match allowances, salaries and other bonuses remain as muted and scanty as a storm in hell.

“I am happy to get such experienced player as Andy (Andrew Ssekayombya). He will rhyme with the club’s immediate short term target of getting promoted to the Uganda Premier league” Masavu head coach Allan Kabonge spoke of his new recruit.

Ssekayombya can comfortably play on either flanks and as a second false supportive center forward.

He oozes with experience having been part of the KCCA FC league winning squad in the 2007 season.

Ssekayombya also played for a couple of Kenya Premier league clubs as Tusker, AFC Leopards, Sony Sugar, Posta Rangers

At Masavu, he joins a bandwagon of other tested players like left footer Brunno Sserunkuma, Nigerian defender Vincent, Noela Bayiga, Rashid Matovu, and towering utility player Solomon Wafula.

Masavu recently defeated reigning national and East Africa schools football champions Buddo S.S 1-0 in a warm up duel played at Katabi Gombolola play ground in Entebbe, Division A.