Uganda set to host high profile CAF Referees Course

CAF Young Talent Referees course:

14 th – 18 th September 2018

– 18 September 2018 Sheraton Kampala Hotel

A total of 34 referees will attend a CAF Young talent referees’ course in Kampala.

Of these, 15 are male FIFA Referees, the other 15 are assistant referees and four are female referees.

Two Ugandans will be part of this course, the first of its kind to be hosted by Uganda at the Sheraton Kampala Hotel.

Fast rising female referee Shamirah “Keko” Nabadda and assistant referee Isa Masembe are the only two Ugandans selected for the course.

By 13th September 2018, all the referees are expected to have arrived ahead of the official opening ceremony the following day.

According to the CAF Deputy Secretary General in charge of football and development, Anthony Baffoe, all the referees will be subject to medical, physical, theoretical and technical tests.

All the referees will undergo medical, physical, theoretical and technical tests during the course. In case the referee fails to pass the fitness test, all related costs to his trip will be borne by his Association and the referee sent back home.

Retired FIFA referee Constance Catherine Adipo is the only Ugandan among the five pool of instructors and RTC officials.

The others include; An Yan Lim Kee Chong (Mauritius), Felix Tanagwarima (Zimbabwe), Cherifi Nasradine (Algeria), Pierre Alain Mounguengui (Gabon)

The physical test exercise will be conducted at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole on Saturday morning.

Male Referees:

Nabil Boukhalfa (Algeria), Ligali Adissa Abdoul Raphiou (Benin), Tirelo Mositwane (Botswana), Georges Gatogato (Burundi), Daurte Fabricio (Cape Verde), Bilal Abdallah Ismael (Djibouti), Mahrous Mahmoud A. H. Ahmed (Egypt), Mogos Teklu Tsegay (Eritrea), Atcho Pierre (Gabon), Huraywidah Abdulwahid (Libya), Dahane Beida (Mauritania), Ali Moussa Mohamed (Niger), Artan Omar Abdulkadir (Somalia), Christopher Harrison (South Africa), Haythem Guirat (Tunisia)

Assistant Referees:

Eric Aymavo Ayamr (Benin), Kitso Sibanda Madondo (Botswana), Habib Sanou Judicael Oumar (Burkina Faso), Herve Kakunze (Burundi), Brahim Ahmat Adam (Chad), Martin Mukala (DR Congo), Ditsoga Boris Marlaise (Gabon), Babajee Ram (Mauritius), Akerkad Mustapha (Morocco), Mutuyimana Dieudonne (Rwanda), Dos Reis Montenegero Miro (Sao Tome and Prinicipe), Van Wyk Mervin John (South Africa), Soud Iddi Lila (Tanzania), Hassan Khalil (Tunisia), Isa Masembe (Uganda)

Female Referees:

Atman Lamia (Algeria), Abebe Tsehaynesh (Ethiopia), Madu Ndidi Patience (Nigeria), Amara Hedia (Tunisia), Shamirah Nabadda (Uganda)

Instructors and RTC Members:

An Yan Lim Kee Chong (Mauritius), Felix Tanagwarima (Zimbabwe), Constance Catherine Adipo (Uganda), Cherifi Nasradine (Algeria), Pierre Alain Mounguengui (Gabon)