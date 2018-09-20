Day four round-up: USA gets maiden win, Uganda scores another century | 2018 World University Netball Championship

Day Four Results

Unites States of America (USA) university netball team earned their first win of the 2018 World Netball Championship as hosts Uganda scored another century in a heavy victory over Zimbabwe on Thursday.

Uganda’s goal shooter Mary Nuba with the ball | 2018 World University Netball Championship | | © AISHA NAKATO

Singapore led even in the second 20-18 and third quarter 28-27 but USA launched a late onslaught to salvage a much needed 37-44 win. Captain Amara Mbionwu was all smiles after quite an impressive shift.

Kenya registered their third win in the tournament thanks to a victory over Sri Lanka in the second game of the day. The East Africans needed 62 goals with inspiration from Charity Okeyo and Pauline Atieno.

Uganda again scored more than 100 goals – the fourth time in five games – Irene Eyaru and Centre Florence Adonia running the show in the first half.

By the time both teams went for the second break, the Pearl boasted 50 goals, Zimbabwe only one. When Mary Nuba set foot on the court for the last two quarters, the crowd was clearly charged.

They often marveled at Nuba’s simplicity in execution as goal shooter in the D. They chanted her name loudest at the moment Zimbabwe fought so hard to prevent Uganda reaching the 100 goals mark.

Uganda’s goal shooter Mary Nuba with the ball as teammate Irene Eyaru looks on | 2018 World University Netball Championship | | © AISHA NAKATO

Even though Zimbabwe’s Lorainne Ncube tried to make amends by scoring a few more goals for her side, Nuba and Irene combined well to garner a 104-10 score – remaining unbeaten.

Singapore’s Alicia Tan and Tabitha Ong were instrumental as they masterminded a 62-37 victory over arch rivals Sri Lanka. The win was sweet revenge on Sri Lanka after the same side beat them in the Asian Championship final nearly a month ago.

Singapore led from the start 14-10 and grew into the game to close out the second quarter leading 23-20. Sri Lanka couldn’t match the pace of the Singaporeans who widened the gap further to register their second win of the tournament.

South Africa also preserved their unbeaten status with a comprehensive

91-07 victory over Kenya, the latter suffering their third loss overall.

Focus now shifts to Friday’s showdown between the tournament’s top performers – South Africa and hosts Uganda who have not lost any game so far.

Uganda’s Coach Imelda Nyongesa is confident her side will finish top irrespective of the threat in South Africa.

We are not threatened by anyone, we are ready for South Africa & the final tomorrow, we will show them the Ugandan Netball.

Imelda Nyongesa

Closing Day Program

Singapore vs Zimbabwe at 8:00am

Uganda vs South Africa at 10:00am

SriLanka vs USA at 12:00pm

FINAL at 6:00pm

Medal Ceremony at 8:00pm